Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi hails villages for '2-gaj ki doori' mantra, urges people to follow

As the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to strictly follow social distancing norms and hailed villages of the country for giving the '2-gaj ki doori' mantra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:33 IST
PM Modi hails villages for '2-gaj ki doori' mantra, urges people to follow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with Sarpanchs on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to strictly follow social distancing norms and hailed villages of the country for giving the '2-gaj ki doori' mantra. "All of you have given the mantra - 'do gaj doori', or 'do gaj deh ki doori'. Special attention is being given in villages to follow this mantra. It is because of efforts of people, the entire world today is talking about how India has responded to COVID-19 crisis," the Prime Minister said while interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas.

"Carelessness by even one person may put the entire village in danger. There is no scope for error. Whether it is sanitisation of villages or constructing quarantine centres, we have to continue doing all of this," said the Prime Minister. Emphasising that the disease can only be fought by maintaining physical distance and taking the necessary precautions, the PM said," Every village, every house, all of us have to follow the 2-gaj ki doori mantra. We have to wear masks, it doesn't necessarily have to be an expensive one, we can even use the traditional gamcha to cover our mouths."

Modi himself used the traditional 'gamcha' to cover his mouth and nose during the interaction with Sarpanchs. He also inaugurated e-GramSwaraj portal and launched the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion.

Elaborating on the e-Gram Swaraj portal the Prime Minister said that it is a step towards complete digitisation of Gram Panchayats and in future, it will become the single platform which will keep the records of all the works taken up by the Gram Panchayats. The 'Swamitva Scheme,' will ensure the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas with the use of the latest surveying methods including the use of drones. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2 deaths, 62 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Two deaths and 62 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday. Among the new cases, Anantapur has reported 4 cases, East Godavari 2, Guntur 11, Krishna 14, Kurnool 27, Nellore 1 ...

Hong Kong stocks finish week lower on persistent virus worries

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to finish the week lower, tracking other Asian markets, spurred by doubts about progress in developing drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. T...

EMERGING MARKETS-Set for weekly losses as doubts arise over COVID-19 drug efficacy

Developing world stocks fell on Friday as sentiment was dampened by doubts over the effectiveness of a potential coronavirus drug, with continued signs of economic damage from the outbreak pushing markets towards weekly losses.Risk appetite...

Athletics-Javelin champion Barber keeping husband-coach busy in lockdown

Home isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has left javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber with fewer chances to practise and none to compete, but the Australian is taking it all in her stride with the help of her husband-coach.Her hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020