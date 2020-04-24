Left Menu
2 new COVID-19 cases push Nagpur tally to 100

Nagpur on Friday reported 2 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rises to 100, said Civil Surgeon, Nagpur.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:38 IST
2 new COVID-19 cases push Nagpur tally to 100
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur on Friday reported 2 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rises to 100, said Civil Surgeon, Nagpur. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far reported 6,430 positive cases including 840 cured or discarded and 283 deaths.

With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

