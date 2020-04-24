2 new COVID-19 cases push Nagpur tally to 100
Nagpur on Friday reported 2 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rises to 100, said Civil Surgeon, Nagpur.ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:38 IST
Nagpur on Friday reported 2 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rises to 100, said Civil Surgeon, Nagpur. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far reported 6,430 positive cases including 840 cured or discarded and 283 deaths.
With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
'Wearing masks compulsory in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur'
Nagpur cops file case against five for 'derogatory' FB post
Strict measures to curb movement in Nagpur's Satranjipura, Mominpura
COVID-19 combat: AIIMS Nagpur designated mentor institute
Maha: 6 contacts of COVID-19 victim test positive in Nagpur