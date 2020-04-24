EAM Jaishankar, Czech Republic FM exchange views on response to coronavirus outbreak
Continuing interactions with his counterparts from various countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanged views on response to coronavirus pandemic with Foreign Minister of Czech Republic, Tomas Petricek.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:50 IST
"Glad to catch up with FM @TPetricek of #CzechRepublic. Exchanged our experiences on #coronavirus response. Agreed that there are valuable lessons for international cooperation. Look forward to keeping in touch," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
The Minister on Thursday said that he had a busy day talking to his counterparts from Russia, Brazil, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Oman with regard to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)
