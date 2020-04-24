Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:35 p.m.

Government should cut 30 percent of wasteful expenses, shelve central vista and bullet train projects to save money for coronavirus fight: Congress. 1:39 p.m.

18 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban accounts for 11. 1:31 p.m.

India may see second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in monsoon, say scientists. 1:21 p.m.

Andhra Pradesh reports 2 more deaths, 62 fresh COVID-19 cases. 1:00 p.m.

9 RPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal. 12: 32 p.m.

NGT directs team of Centre, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to supervise scientific disposal of COVID -19 waste. 12:24 p.m.

5 arrested for attack on health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka. 12:11 p.m.

Clinical trial of plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients; results satisfactory: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:07 p.m.

COVID-19 crisis likely to hit 29 lakh jobs in Indian aviation, dependent sectors, says global airlines’ grouping IATA. 12:02 p.m.

COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi. 11:19 a.m.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79 per cent cases locally transmitted. 11:16 a.m.

International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89 per cent in April due to COVID-19: UN. 10:29 a.m.

4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in Kerala. 10:03 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 718; number of cases climbs to 23,077 in India. 9:53 a.m.

Virus pushes US unemployment towards highest since Depression. 9:12 a.m.

Three trainee soldier craftsmen in Gujarat test positive for coronavirus. 9:03 a.m.

US President Donald Trump bats for phased reopening of US economy..