Nine RPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal
Nine Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal.ANI | Kharagpur (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:20 IST
Nine Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal. Most of these were a part of an RPF contingent that had come from Delhi with a consignment of arms and stock of ammunition aboard a parcel express train, according to a press release.
The personnel were tested after one RPF jawan developed symptoms for the disease. The results of 24 members of the contingent have been received. The reports of four are still awaited. RPF personnel, while undertaking the journey, did not come in contact with any public. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to ascertain the circumstances under which the RPF personnel of the contingent got infected, the press release added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- RPF
- COVID
- West Bengal
- Delhi
ALSO READ
CRPF ready to fight 'invisible, invasive' COVID-19: DG on valour day
PM salutes courage of CRPF on 'valour day'
Sacrifices of brave martyrs will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi on CRPF Valour Day
CRPF distributes food, essential commodities among people in various districts of J-K
Deploy SRPF in Mumbai's congested areas during lockdown: Tope