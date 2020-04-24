Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine RPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal

Nine Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

ANI | Kharagpur (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:20 IST
Nine RPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Nine Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal. Most of these were a part of an RPF contingent that had come from Delhi with a consignment of arms and stock of ammunition aboard a parcel express train, according to a press release.

The personnel were tested after one RPF jawan developed symptoms for the disease. The results of 24 members of the contingent have been received. The reports of four are still awaited. RPF personnel, while undertaking the journey, did not come in contact with any public. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to ascertain the circumstances under which the RPF personnel of the contingent got infected, the press release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

"Full fury" of coronavirus sends German business morale to record low

German business morale crashed in April in its most dramatic fall on record, hitting the lowest reading since reunification as the coronavirus pandemic sends Europes largest economy into a deep recession.The Ifo institute said on Friday its...

Turkey's health minister compared Istanbul to Wuhan, where the new coronavirus first emerged

Turkeys health minister has compared Istanbul to Wuhan the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus first emerged as the epicenter of infections in an interview. Turkeys Wuhan was Istanbul, minister Fahrettin Koca told a columnist from pr...

UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court hearing

The first court hearing in a privacy case brought by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for printing part of a letter to her father began at Londons High Court on Friday. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeths grandso...

Police constable in forefront of fight against coronavirus recalls how life changed after outbreak

From being taunted for her choice of profession by family and neighbours to being praised now for her work at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Delhi Police Constable Mausam Yadav has witnessed a sea change in life. Even in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020