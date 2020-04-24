Left Menu
Social worker provides 'rath' for final journey, men to shoulder bier

24-04-2020
When the lockdown and fear of coronavirus is keeping even relatives away from the funerals of their loved ones, a social worker here has stepped up efforts to give the dead a dignified sendoff. A truck turned into a hearse is at the centre of the effort by Ashok Tapasvi, who makes his money through organic farming.

“Tapasvi Seva Rath” is just a phone call away when a body needs to be carried to the cremation ground. If there are not enough relatives around, the volunteers also lend their shoulders to the bier. "The spread of coronavirus, imposition of the lockdown and social distancing norms have created fear in the minds of people. And this has emerged as a problem in families where a death has taken place,” Tapasvi said.

Tapasvi started the service – offered free to the poor and for Rs 2,100 for those who wish to contribute – in memory of his dead father four months back. Besides, the “rath” or “chariot” for the dead, he also runs ambulances. After the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus, the calls for the “rath” have increased.

"I am getting thrice the number of calls I used to get. Earlier, I got a maximum of 10 calls a day, but now I receive around 30-40 calls per day,” Tapasvi said. He said he tries to help most of the callers and has plans to acquire more “raths” to expand the service due to the increasing demand.

“Some 12-13 persons can sit in the truck while transporting the body. Social distancing norms are adhered to," he said. At times, the loved ones find it hard even to find four people to carry the bier. “We chip in with that task too," he said.

"This is a social service. I don't take any money from the poor. For those who can afford it, Rs 2,100 is taken as a support amount to maintain the 'rath' and keep its wheels turning," he said, when asked about the charges. Maharashtra-born Tapasvi also helps police when they need to take an unclaimed body to the cremation ground.

"After the lockdown, hundreds of migrants walked towards their homes. The 'rath' was also used to drop them up to the district border," he said. Tapasvi’s ambulance service also runs on the same pattern – free for the poor and a small charge from those who can afford it.

"Our ambulances have so far taken 1,636 people to hospital and saved their lives. Besides, bodies of 366 killed in road accidents and other mishaps have been transported," he added..

