Women cops deployed in city's containment zones to enforce lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:45 IST
Women cops deployed in city's containment zones to enforce lockdown

Over 40 women personnel of the Kolkata Police combat force have been deployed to enforce lockdown in some of the city's containment zones -- parts of Metiabruz, Garden Reach, Park Circus, Tiljala and Topsia -- a senior officer said on Friday. The female personnel have been asked to reach out to the women in these areas and explain to them the need to stay at home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Their primary job is to help local policemen enforce total lockdown and ensure that people are not stepping out of their homes in the containment zones. "They will explain the situation to the women residing in these areas, who, in turn, will pass on the information to their family members," the officer said.

The presence of these women personnel, donning special battle gears, will help in ensuring that people don't step out of homes, unless absolutely necessary, he said. "They are trained and skilled enough to handle any situation. They will do everything to dissuade people from breaking norms," the senior officer said.

Some women personnel have also been stationed at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar for emergencies if any, he added. Since last week, the Kolkata Police has tightened its vigil in containment areas of the city, and deployed armed personnel to ensure complete enforcement of the lockdown.

