Ahmedabad may have 8 lakh COVID-19 cases by May end: Official

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:07 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat may grow to eight lakh by the end of May if the current four-day period of doubling of such cases continues, an official said on Friday. So far, Ahmedabad city has reported 1,638 coronavirus positive cases, the highest in Gujarat.

Of these, 1,459 cases are active after the death of 75 patients and recovery of 105 others, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said in a video message. "At present, the rate of doubling of cases in Ahmedabad is four days, which means that cases double every four days. If this rate continues, we will have 50,000 cases by May 15 and around 8 lakh by May 31," Nehra said.

"Our target is to bring down this rate to eight days. This will be a very difficult task because very few countries have achieved it," he said.

He added that the US and Europe currently have four days of doubling rate and only South Korea has achieved the eight-day rate. "If we can slow down the doubling rate to eight days, our cases will be only 10,000 by May 15 instead of 50,000.

Similarly, the cases will be just 50,000 by May 31 instead of the estimated eight lakh. The way Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is taking steps, we are confident of achieving this with the help of people's cooperation," said Nehra. He stressed that the doubling rate must be brought down before the lockdown comes to an end on May 3.

