UP: 30-year-old man commits suicide in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:20 IST
UP: 30-year-old man commits suicide in Muzaffarnagar

A 30-year-old man died allegedly by committing suicide at his home in Almaspur here on Friday, police said. According to New Mandi police station SHO Deepak Chaturvedi, the man was identified as Rishipal and his body has been sent for a post-mortem.

He allegedly ended his life by hanging from the ceiling at home due to a family dispute, the SHO said. A case was registered and an investigation is underway, Chaturvedi said.

