COVID-19 pandemic: HP's hotel & restaurant association seeks govt support to tackle business crisis

An association of hoteliers and restaurant owners in Himachal Pradesh has written to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur requesting the state government’s support in dealing with the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the tourism industry. Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Himachal Pradesh (FOHRA), sent the letter to the CM seeking relaxation in various charges, a member of the association said here on Friday.

It urged the chief minister that domestic use charges be applied on electricity and water bills of hotels and restaurants. The association also requested for a non-commercial rate on property tax and waiver of license renewal fee, he said. Budhi Parkash Thakur, the Convener of FOHRA, told PTI that the tourism industry is going through a very bad phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said in the last three years the tourism industry could not do well and was expecting a recovery in business in 2020, but due to the pandemic there is no possibility left to bounce back. The letter said if FOHRA’s requests are met it will bring immediate relief to the tourism sector in the state.

The copies of the letter were also forwarded to the chief secretary, additional chief secretary and the director of Tourism & Civil Aviation department..