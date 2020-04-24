Mathura authorities tighten restrictions after fresh COVID-19 case surfaces

Lockdown restrictions were further tightened in Mathura on Friday, a day after another person tested positive for COVID-19 here, taking the district's tally to eight, officials said. A 50-year-old man from the Lal Darwaja area of the old city tested positive for the virus on Thursday at a private hospital, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

The patient's sample is being sent to the JN Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, for another round of test, he added. All 10 members of his family have been quarantined and the area within a one-kilometre radius of Lal Darwaja has been placed under the coronavirus containment plan, Mishra said.

The DM inspected the containment zone in Sehat village of Baldeo block with SSP Gaurav Grover on Thursday after a resident of the area tested positive for COVID-19. A 50-year-old vegetable seller was found to have contracted the disease on Wednesday.

The DM said samples of 50 people of Sehat village had been sent for testing. Meanwhile, daily ferrying of staff of the Health Department to Agra has been banned. Government staff will not be allowed to go to Agra daily from Mathura and vice-versa, Mishra said.

Notices are being served for leaving the duty station without permission, he said. All roads leading to Agra have been sealed, SP, Rural, Srish Chand said. He added that a dozen police personnel have been deployed at every entry point.

Vehicles other than those transporting essential commodities will be sent back, the SP said..