Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 20.57 pc

A total of 4,748 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 20.57 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:56 IST
COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 20.57 pc
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, during a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 4,748 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 20.57 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. A total of 1,684 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases to 23,077 in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Friday.

The recovery rate from the coronavirus on Thursday had been put at 19.89 per cent by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said: "With 1,684 new cases, there are 23,077 positive cases in India till now. So far, 4,748 people have recovered including 419 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery rate to 20.57 per cent."

Agarwal said that in the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. "Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in the last 14 days. The chain of transmission is being broken by the collective efforts of people and administration. We should see that the green zone districts maintain the status of no new cases and also, new districts get added into this category," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus can cause extra delirium, but "no catastrophe" in Belgian psychiatric hospital

From serving more fries to patients to engaging them in sewing face masks, Belgian psychiatric hospitals have carefully adapted their routine to comply with coronavirus restrictions.For the 200 patients in the care of Belgian psychiatrist P...

Some journalists stifled amid virus

The UN human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clamp down on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalistsMichelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for H...

Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years, WHO warns

One of the hard lessons the World Health Organization learned during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was this Other diseases can be forgotten and take a deadlier toll. The WHO is now warning that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan ...

Offer Ramzan prayers at home with your family: Mecca Masjid Superintendent

Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of Mecca Masjid of Hyderabad on Friday urged Muslim community to stay indoors and offer prayers from the confines of their houses during Ramzan.From tomorrow, holy Ramzan month is going to star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020