Post selfies wearing masks on social media: Vijayakanth

With the lockdown being enforced for nearly a month and increase in Coronavirus cases,Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder president Vijayakanth has urged the people and his party workers to join together in the battle against COVID-19, by posting their selfies wearing masks, on the social media. "With the lockdown in force since a month and extended till May 3, people and also party members should create awareness on the importance of wearing masks during this crucial phase, to contain the spread of the virus.

Wear masks, take a selfie and post it on your social media accounts,including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and share it on Whatsapp, Vijayakanth, who had earlier this month called upon his partymen to distribute masks, gloves and hand sanitiser to police and corporation workers, said. These photos (with the masks) could be made as DP in their Whatsapp account, he said in a statement here on Friday.

He even shared his photo wearing a mask. Known for his generosity, Vijayakanth had recently offered his Andal Alagar Engineering College and DMDK party office, to the state government, to be used as special COVID- 19 hospitals to treat the infected.

Also, he created a sensation when he along with his wife Premalatha, wore masks and solemnised the marriage of a party functionary at Saidapet here last month..