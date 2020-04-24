Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post selfies wearing masks on social media: Vijayakanth

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:28 IST
Post selfies wearing masks on social media: Vijayakanth

With the lockdown being enforced for nearly a month and increase in Coronavirus cases,Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder president Vijayakanth has urged the people and his party workers to join together in the battle against COVID-19, by posting their selfies wearing masks, on the social media. "With the lockdown in force since a month and extended till May 3, people and also party members should create awareness on the importance of wearing masks during this crucial phase, to contain the spread of the virus.

Wear masks, take a selfie and post it on your social media accounts,including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and share it on Whatsapp, Vijayakanth, who had earlier this month called upon his partymen to distribute masks, gloves and hand sanitiser to police and corporation workers, said. These photos (with the masks) could be made as DP in their Whatsapp account, he said in a statement here on Friday.

He even shared his photo wearing a mask. Known for his generosity, Vijayakanth had recently offered his Andal Alagar Engineering College and DMDK party office, to the state government, to be used as special COVID- 19 hospitals to treat the infected.

Also, he created a sensation when he along with his wife Premalatha, wore masks and solemnised the marriage of a party functionary at Saidapet here last month..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Ambassador Misri interacts with Indians studying in China, assure to extend all possible facilitation

Ambassador of India to China Vikram Misri interacted with Indian students studying in China on Friday and assured them that the embassy and consulates would extend all possible facilitation, including for the attestation of certificates. Ea...

Coronavirus lockdown: Mosques remain closed in Srinagar ahead of Ramzan

Mosques and shrines in Srinagar remained closed ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan due to the coronavirus lockdown. Mosques across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fa...

Health News Roundup: Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says; Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 806 to 36,535 authoritiesThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 806 to 36,535, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 ne...

Science News Roundup: China unveils name of first Mars exploration mission; Land-dwelling insects drop in population but freshwater bugs doing better and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China unveils name of first Mars exploration missionChinas space agency on Friday unveiled the name of its first Mars exploration mission, coinciding with Chinas annual Space Day and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020