COVID-19 situation especially serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai: MHA

The Centre on Friday said the COVID-19 situation is especially serious in major or emerging hotspot areas including Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that violations of lockdown measures reported in some parts of the country pose a serious health hazard to public and may lead to the spread of COVID-19

"The situation is especially serious in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat (Gujarat), Thane (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu)," the statement said. Earlier the day, the home ministry sent four interministerial teams to Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu to asses the ground situation.