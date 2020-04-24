Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satyarthi for impunity from prosecution to employers if they release child labourers voluntarily

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:29 IST
Satyarthi for impunity from prosecution to employers if they release child labourers voluntarily

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to give three months' impunity from prosecution or other punitive action to all employers of child labourers if they voluntarily release children confined inside factories and other work places during this period. In a letter to the prime minister, Satyarthi said he is making this "unusual" request due to the "ideological and emotional dilemma" in such an extraordinary situation.

"I am saying what I am feeling. They are all our children and our children must not die. We have failed in saving our children from child labour and exploitation, they must be saved from hunger and desperation. The life of every single child is above everything else," he wrote. "The demand for a notification to give impunity to employers of child labourers for three months is the last thing that I would have ever thought in my life. Extraordinary situations call for extraordinary steps and I strongly feel that in order to save the lives of lakhs of children trapped in slavery and child labour across the country, this step is the only option left now," Satyarthi said in the letter.

Satyarthi rued that while the child labourers would not be paid their full wages earlier, they are not being provided food now. The employers have fled to the safety of their own homes, he said. "These children, who work in factories located in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities, were trafficked from different states and forced into labour. And now, even our activists are not being able to reach the children because of rules and regulations of the lockdown," Satyarthi asserted in his letter.

Urging the government to make proper provisions for food, safety, shelter and medical treatment for the children released during the lockdown,  Satyarthi said, if required, the help and assistance of local NGOs should be taken. Besides, he offered all possible support from his organization as well. Seeking quick, timely and safe repatriation of the children once the lockdown is lifted, Satyarthi sought constitution of an inter-ministerial task force to formulate and implement a strong action plan for combating the sudden spike in child trafficking once some semblance of normalcy is restored after COVID-19.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but U.S. not involved

Global leaders joined the World Health Organization WHO on Friday to launch an initiative to accelerate work on drugs, tests and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Com...

Jiashankar discusses coronavirus crisis with Qatari FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, during which he thanked the latter for taking care of Indian community during coronavirus crisis. A...

NCLT asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to file reply on Centre's plea seeking management control

The National Company Law Tribunal on Friday asked Delhi Gymkhana Club Limited to file its reply on a petition by the Central government seeking a change in the facilitys management and appoint 15 nominees as administrators. The tribunal ask...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on signs of lockdown easing

U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for U.S.-made capital goods adding to the gains.The Dow Jones Industrial Aver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020