Left Menu
Development News Edition

72 hours' CCTV footage of 3 airports checked to ascertain if Prashant Kishore travelled to Kolkata

Top aviation sources have told ANI that "on the directions of the government, aviation security authorities have checked the CCTV footage of three airports -- Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati -- of the last 72 hours" to ascertain if political strategist Prashant Kishore recently travelled to Kolkata.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:37 IST
72 hours' CCTV footage of 3 airports checked to ascertain if Prashant Kishore travelled to Kolkata
Prashant Kishore (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Top aviation sources have told ANI that "on the directions of the government, aviation security authorities have checked the CCTV footage of three airports -- Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati -- of the last 72 hours" to ascertain if political strategist Prashant Kishore recently travelled to Kolkata.

As sources told ANI, the aviation authorities have sought details from certain airlines including "Air India, SpiceJet and BlueDart because in the last three days a total of nine cargo flights have operated from Delhi to Kolkata." Recently reports emerged that Prashant had flown to Kolkata after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee summoned him to counter-strategise against the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which was sent to Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts to assess the ground reality in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media reports noted: "Political strategist Prashant Kishore has arrived in Kolkata via cargo flight after West Bengal CM has summoned him to counter the Central government's IMCT team. Prashant Kishore denies the report that he took a cargo flight to Kolkata to assist West Bengal government in creating counter-narrative to Bengal's poor handling of COVID-19 situation." Speaking to ANI, Prashant said: "I have categorically denied taking any flight from anywhere. Those who are claiming that I took a cargo or for that matter, any flight should at least have basic information like flight number, flight operator, date time, etc., in the public domain or apologise for making such a statement."

Kishore is yet to clarify his current location and his travel history. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gang making fake curfew passes busted in Punjab, 9 arrested

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in making fake curfew passes in the states Hoshiarpur district for stranded migrant labourers and arrested nine people in this connection. The gang has already tra...

World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but U.S. not involved

Global leaders joined the World Health Organization WHO on Friday to launch an initiative to accelerate work on drugs, tests and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Com...

Jiashankar discusses coronavirus crisis with Qatari FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, during which he thanked the latter for taking care of Indian community during coronavirus crisis. A...

NCLT asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to file reply on Centre's plea seeking management control

The National Company Law Tribunal on Friday asked Delhi Gymkhana Club Limited to file its reply on a petition by the Central government seeking a change in the facilitys management and appoint 15 nominees as administrators. The tribunal ask...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020