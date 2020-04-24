Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt facilitating return of students from Kota

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:39 IST
Assam govt facilitating return of students from Kota

The Assam government is facilitating return of 391 students from Kota and they are expected to reach the state on April 26, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. The students started their journey in 17 buses from Rajasthan on Thursday and the Uttar Pradesh government provided them stay at Kushinagar in the night, the minister said at a press conference here.

The state government will not bear the cost of their travel and each student has paid Rs 7,000 for the bus journey, he said. "Initially, we were not keen to bring them back and I held three Zoom meetings with them urging them to stay back but we have to consider the fact that they are all teenagers and felt insecured when Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh governments brought back their students," he said.

The Kota town in Rajasthan is a coaching hub where medical and engineering aspirants from different parts of the country go every year in large numbers. The state government air-dropped eight police officials to help the students. It and facilitated their journey back home by requesting Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal governments to allow their movement during the ongoing lockdown, Sarma said.

A team of state government officials is monitoring their movement through GPS and also coordinating with different state governments, he said. "The students will have to undergo the mandatory institutional quarantine as they are coming from Rajasthan, which is in 'red zone'. Swab tests will also be conducted on them and even if they test negative, it will be the doctors who will decide on their release," he said.

The students were already in quarantine in Kota but the "possibility of infection during the journey is there", he said. The police officials accompanying them will also be quarantined, the minister added.

"We are also receiving messages from other students studying in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai requesting for arrangements to be made for their return," Sarma said. "If they can arrange vehicles, we will consider their requests and try to facilitate their journey, depending on our logistics capacity," the minister added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germans told not to lower guard as lockdown is eased

Germanys coronavirus infection rate needs to fall further - to a few hundred cases a day - before lockdown measures can be eased further, its main public health institution said on Friday.Chancellor Angela Merkel is worried that Germans are...

Action against 3,200 people for violating lockdown norms in Rajasthan

Around 1,350 cases have been registered and action has been taken against 3,200 people for violating the lockdown norms in Rajasthan, said Additional Director General of Police, Crime, BL Soni on Friday. The State is following several restr...

Soccer-Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and will start his rehabilitation programme in about two weeks, the German champions said. The 27-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Barcelona for...

COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

The Rajasthan government has allowed the working time in factories to be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours per day with limited workforce, state Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said on Friday. Rajasthan Factories and Boilers Inspection Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020