Union Minister Puri praises aviation professionals, says over 591 tonnes of cargo transported

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has praised aviation professionals and stakeholders for making the life saving medical and essential supplies available to citizens across the country amid COVID-19 lockdown under 'Lifeline Udan.' A statement from the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday said: "Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, appreciated aviation professionals and stakeholders for their commendable efforts during COVID-19 crisis by making life-saving medical and essential supplies available to citizens across the country under Lifeline Udan."

Taking to Twitter, Puri said: "3,43,635 km has been covered by Lifeline Udan flights till date. 347 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and private carriers. 206 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. 591.66 tonnes of cargo has been transported to date." While Vistara has operated seven cargo flights during April 19-23, covering 8,989 km and carrying around 20 tonnes of cargo, SpiceJet operated 522 cargo flights from March 24 to April 23, covering 7,94,846 km and carrying 3993 tonnes of cargo, said the ministry in a statement.

BlueDart operated 184 cargo flights covering 1,87,155 km and carrying 2,957 tonnes of cargo from March 25 to April 23. Out of these, six were international cargo flights. IndiGo has operated 37 cargo flights during April 3-23, covering 48,344 km and carrying around 101 tonnes of cargo and including eight international flights. This includes medical supplies carried free of cost for the government, added the statement.

In the international sector, the quantity of medical cargo brought in by Air India on April 23 from Hongkong and Guangzhou is 61 tonne. Further, BlueDart has uplifted around 86 tonnes of medical supplies from Guangzhou from April 14 to April 23, 2020. (ANI)