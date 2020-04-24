Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:02 IST
Offer namaz at home during Ramzan: Maha ministers to Muslims

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday urged Muslims to offer namaz at home during the holy month of Ramzan and not gather in mosques in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "There will be azaan (call for prayer) from mosques during this holy month, but do not gather there (at mosques) to offer namaz given the coronavirus pandemic," he tweeted.

"Offer namaz in your own homes. Participate in the Maharashtra government's fight against the coronavirus. The victory will be ours with your cooperation if Allah wills it," he added while extending greetings on the occasion of Ramzan. Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik also urged people not to gather in basements, parking areas or any other place to offer prayers during Ramzan, saying that "social distancing is the need of the hour".

He also appealed to the community members not to violate lockdown rules. "Becos, it is only together we all can fight corona so, let us contribute in the best possible way & fight this together," he tweeted. PTI ENM KRK KRK

