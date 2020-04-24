11 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab

With 11 persons testing positive for COVID-19, the count in Punjab rose to 298 on Friday. "Today, six cases have been reported in Patiala while two patients are from Mansa, who are Tablighi cases," Punjab's Health Department said in a release.

"The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 298 in Punjab including 70 cured and 17 deaths. 63 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 63 in Jalandhar and 55 in Patiala," added the release. A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now. 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)