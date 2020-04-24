5 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total count 275

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurgaon, Panipat and Rohtak as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 275 in Haryana on Friday. The positive cases in the state include 24 foreigners, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

While Gurgaon reported two cases, taking the number of COVID-19 patients to 47 in the district, Panipat also reported two cases and Rohtak one. According to the bulletin, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 86, while 186 patients have been discharged and three have died.

As on Friday, the state has a recovery rate of 67.63 per cent, fatality rate of 1.09 per cent and COVID-19 positive rate of 1.62 per cent (proportion of positive cases to total tests conducted), according to the bulletin. The rate of doubling of cases is 17 days in the state, while the number of tests being conducted per 10 lakh people is 743, it said.

The worst-hit districts of the state are Nuh (57 cases), Gurgaon (47), Faridabad (43) and Palwal (34). As many as 18,445 samples have been tested in Haryana so far, of which 16,642 have tested negative, while the report of 1,928 samples is awaited.

Of the 24 foreign nationals who tested positive, 14 were Italian tourists, 13 of whom have been discharged, while one elderly woman passed away recently, even though she had recovered from COVID-19. The other 10 foreign nationals are from various countries, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia.

Of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 64 are from other states, according to the bulletin..