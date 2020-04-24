Cement shop owner booked for lockdown violation in J-K's Samba

A cement shop owner was booked on Friday for allegedly flouting lockdown orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said

A police party of Ghagwal Police Station, while enforcing lockdown in the area, found the owner of a cement shop in Muthi Kalan village defied non-essential business shutdown and opened, the officials said

The owner, Suresh Kumar of Ghagwal, was booked for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the Samba district magistrate, they said.