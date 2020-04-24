COVID-19 death toll rises to 25, cases climb to 1,621 in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 25 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, with one fresh casualty and the number of cases climbed to 1,621 as 111 more people tested positive for the infection, according to official data

The latest casualty is a person from Meerut, a health department release issued here said

The 111 fresh cases were reported from 16 districts of the state, including 29 from Kanpur, 25 from Saharanpur, 10 from Agra, nine each from Firozabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, and seven each from Moradabad and Varanasi, among others.