Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palaniswami tells Kejriwal to extend the best care to TN Tablighis in Delhi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:35 IST
Palaniswami tells Kejriwal to extend the best care to TN Tablighis in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday urged his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to extend 'best possible care' for the over 500 hospitalised and quarantined Tablighis from the state in the national capital and flagged their grievances of 'stay conditions' and non-availability of 'timely food.' Palaniswami drew the attention of Kejriwal that 559 Tablighis from Tamil Nadu, who had attended Tabligh Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month have either been hospitalised or quarantined. As many as 183 and 376 people were in various hospitals and quarantine centres respectively in Delhi, he said in a letter to the Delhi Chief Minister and listed out the names of such health facilities and locations of the centres.

"The State government has been receiving a number of grievances with regard to conditions of their stay. The individuals have been complaining that some of them are diabetic and suffering from other co-morbidities. They are also not provided timely meals in the quarantine facilities. One Thiru Muhammed Mustafa Hajiyar who was in quarantine expired on 22.4.2020 morning," Palaniswami said.

Grievances, as and when received, were being taken up by the Principal Resident Commissioner, Tamil Nadu House in the national capital with the Delhi Health Department or respective district magistrates requesting necessary action for redressal, he pointed out. "Hence, I request you to instruct the authorities concerned to extend the best possible care for the quarantined / hospitalised individuals and also provide necessary medical assistance to those who are suffering from co-morbid conditions. As the Ramadan month is due to start, authorities may be asked to provide food and medicine to them at appropriate times," Palaniswami requested.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Two militants killed in encounter after abducting police constable in JK's Kulgam

Two militants were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Friday, hours after the duo abducted a constable, police said. The militants opened fire at a patrolling party of the Army in the F...

COVID-19: US death toll crosses 50,000

The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US crossed the 50,000 mark on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the last 24 hours until Friday morning, as many as 3,176 people died from the coronavirus in the US, the u...

44% of new coronavirus infections in Italy occurred care facilities

At least 44 per cent of new coronavirus infections registered this month in Italy occurred in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, according to the Superior Institutes of Health. The data released Friday confirms anecdotal evidence t...

Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers

Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congos Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest such attack in Virungas recent history. Around 60 fight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020