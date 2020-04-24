Palaniswami tells Kejriwal to extend the best care to TN Tablighis in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday urged his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to extend 'best possible care' for the over 500 hospitalised and quarantined Tablighis from the state in the national capital and flagged their grievances of 'stay conditions' and non-availability of 'timely food.' Palaniswami drew the attention of Kejriwal that 559 Tablighis from Tamil Nadu, who had attended Tabligh Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month have either been hospitalised or quarantined. As many as 183 and 376 people were in various hospitals and quarantine centres respectively in Delhi, he said in a letter to the Delhi Chief Minister and listed out the names of such health facilities and locations of the centres.

"The State government has been receiving a number of grievances with regard to conditions of their stay. The individuals have been complaining that some of them are diabetic and suffering from other co-morbidities. They are also not provided timely meals in the quarantine facilities. One Thiru Muhammed Mustafa Hajiyar who was in quarantine expired on 22.4.2020 morning," Palaniswami said.

Grievances, as and when received, were being taken up by the Principal Resident Commissioner, Tamil Nadu House in the national capital with the Delhi Health Department or respective district magistrates requesting necessary action for redressal, he pointed out. "Hence, I request you to instruct the authorities concerned to extend the best possible care for the quarantined / hospitalised individuals and also provide necessary medical assistance to those who are suffering from co-morbid conditions. As the Ramadan month is due to start, authorities may be asked to provide food and medicine to them at appropriate times," Palaniswami requested.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI