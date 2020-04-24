Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: HP CM urges Union health min to provide more ventilators

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:54 IST
COVID-19: HP CM urges Union health min to provide more ventilators

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to provide more ventilators to the state to meet any emergent situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic

In a video conference with Vardhan, the chief minister said that no positive case of the novel coronavirus was reported from six of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur also informed Vardhan about the various steps being taken by the state government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak effectively. So far, 40 COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, while 18 patients have been cured or discharged, according to health ministry data.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Use pvt schools, community centres to serve food if required, Delhi govt to DMs

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday directed district magistrates to set up food shelters at private schools, community centres and other places if required as number of government schools fall short of providing food to the needy dur...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 25, cases climb to 1,621 in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 25 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, with one fresh casualty and the number of cases climbed to 1,621 as 111 more people tested positive for the infection, according to official data. The latest casualty ...

Industry must turn crisis into opportunity, govt to provide support: Mandaviya

Asking the industry to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday assured stakeholders of necessary support from the government. Addressing an interactive session with industry stakeholders vi...

Two militants killed in encounter after abducting police constable in JK's Kulgam

Two militants were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Friday, hours after the duo abducted a constable, police said. The militants opened fire at a patrolling party of the Army in the F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020