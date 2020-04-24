COVID-19: HP CM urges Union health min to provide more ventilators

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to provide more ventilators to the state to meet any emergent situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic

In a video conference with Vardhan, the chief minister said that no positive case of the novel coronavirus was reported from six of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur also informed Vardhan about the various steps being taken by the state government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak effectively. So far, 40 COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, while 18 patients have been cured or discharged, according to health ministry data.