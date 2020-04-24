Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj proactively fighting to contain coronavirus outbreak: CM

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:19 IST
Guj proactively fighting to contain coronavirus outbreak: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said his government was working proactively to contain the spread of the coronavirus with aggressive testing, and claimed members of the Tablighi Jamaat who returned from a gathering in Delhi last month had caused the COVID-19 numbers to shoot up. The state has 2,815 COVID-19 cases, and 127 people have died of the infection so far.

"There has been a rise in cases, especially in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. Eighty per cent of the cases are from these three cities, with Ahmedabad accounting for 60 per cent.The higher number of cases in Gujarat is due to aggressive testing," Rupani said. He said his government had quarantined 6,000 people who had come from abroad in March.

"But the cases increased after Tablighi Jamaat members met in Delhi last month and then spread the virus to Gujarat and rest of the country," he added. The Centre on Friday said its teams would visit hotpsots like Ahmedabad and Surat in the state to monitor efforts to control the outbreak.

"The state has proactively made arrangements to fight COVID-19. In the initial stage, we had 9,500 beds but now we are working to increase that capacity to 25,000. We do not have any problems as far as ventilators, N-95 masks and medicines are concerned as all these things items are manufactured in Gujarat. We bought around 200 ventilators from a Rajkot manufacturer called Jyoti CNC," Rupani said. He added that 80 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic, while the death rate due to the infection is three per cent.

"People are asking why so many people have died in Gujarat. That is because those who died had comorbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes, and one was even suffering from cancer," Rupani said. Earlier in the day, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra had said that the number of COVID-19 patients in the city may reach eight lakh by the end of May if the current four-day period of doubling of cases continued.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: AIIMS Raipur male nursing officer tests positive

A male nursing officer posted in the COVID-19 ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said. He was quarantined on April 14 as a precau...

Water shortage leaves poorer Mexicans high and dry in coronavirus fight

In the shade of a rust-colored hill, a dozen women gathered on a dusty road to fill buckets from a water tanker truck that pulled up to service their modest community built on a former Mexico City dump.Grappling with the largest public heal...

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move. In its sentencin...

Lockdown: Global rights groups demand restoration of 4G services in J&K

Over 40 global rights groups, part of a campaign KeepItOn, on Friday demanded the restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the absence of high-speed internet is hampering works of doctors, journalists and others amid the COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020