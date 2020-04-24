Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh reports 40 COVID-19 cases so far

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 40, out of which 18 patients have recovered.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh reports 40 COVID-19 cases so far
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 40, out of which 18 patients have recovered.

According to Himachal Pradesh Health Department data, 14 are active cases.

Four people have migrated out of the state and one person has died till date due to COVID-19, the data from the Health Department stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu reports 2 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 positive cases

A total of 72 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1755, read a statement from Health Department, Tamil Nadu.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edapa...

C'garh: AIIMS Raipur male nursing officer tests positive

A male nursing officer posted in the COVID-19 ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said. He was quarantined on April 14 as a precau...

Water shortage leaves poorer Mexicans high and dry in coronavirus fight

In the shade of a rust-colored hill, a dozen women gathered on a dusty road to fill buckets from a water tanker truck that pulled up to service their modest community built on a former Mexico City dump.Grappling with the largest public heal...

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move. In its sentencin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020