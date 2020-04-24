Two COVID-19 patients recover in HP, no new case reported

Two more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 20, a senior health official said. Ten patients from Una district, three each from Solan, Chamba, Kangra and one patient from Sirmaur district recovered so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

No fresh novel coronavirus case was reported in the state on Friday, he added. Of the 335 samples sent for testing on Friday, 207 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, Dhiman added.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Palampur's Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Kangra and and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases in the state is 15.

Four patients were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh. Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan district's Baddi and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2..