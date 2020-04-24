Left Menu
Militant hideout busted in J-K's Doda, arms seized

In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army on Friday busted a terrorist hideout in Hillagwari area of Gundana in Doda district and recovered arms and ammunition.

24-04-2020
"Joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and army, on specific information, launched a combing operation in Hillagwari area and busted the militant hideout where militant kept arms and ammunition were stored," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The hideout was successfully busted and arms and ammunition were seized including two AK rifles, a pistol, two AK Magazines, 580 AK rounds and 3 grenades. (ANI)

