Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postal department to deliver essential items through National Road Transport Network during lockdown

To ensure the delivery of essential items within the country during the lockdown, department of Posts designed a National Road Transport Network with 22 long routes of over 500 km interspersed with 34 interstate/intra-state schedules touching over 75 cities across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:41 IST
Postal department to deliver essential items through National Road Transport Network during lockdown
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

To ensure the delivery of essential items within the country during the lockdown, department of Posts designed a National Road Transport Network with 22 long routes of over 500 km interspersed with 34 interstate/intra-state schedules touching over 75 cities across the country. A press release from the Ministry of Communications said, "Due to the prevailing situation arising out of lock-down due to COVID-19, the supply chain management of essential items in the country got disrupted as the passenger airlines, railways and state roadways stopped plying."

"Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing the senior officers of the Department of Posts, encouraged the department to think out of the box in the crisis period. As a result of this encouragement, the idea of starting a road network with the existing fleet of departmental vehicles, primarily used for intra-city delivery, was conceived and a National Road Transport Network was designed with 22 long routes of over 500 km interspersed with 34 interstate/intra-state schedules touching over 75 cities across the country," the press release read. This initiative will now ensure that there is a movement of essential items within the country as the Department of Posts will be able to deliver parcels carrying essential items anywhere in the country.

The press release stated, "The Department of Posts has already taken a number of initiatives to ensure supplies of essential items including medicines, COVID-19 testing kits, masks, sanitizers, PPEs and medical equipment including ventilators and defibrillators to all corners of the country." "The Department has also been delivering cash at doorsteps specially of old, divyangjan, pensioners through Aadhar enabled payment system. This National Road Transport Network is yet another initiative of the Department to reach out to people across the country," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Biden, DNC ink fundraising deal as he widens party influence

Joe Biden is expanding his influence over the Democratic Party with a new fundraising deal and a leadership shuffle at the Democratic National Committee. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and the DNC on Friday began a ...

KLM to receive up to 4 billion euros in financial aid-finance minister

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will receive 2-4 billion euros up to 4.32 billion in emergency aid to help it through the COVID-19 crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.The details are still being worked ...

Report: Kobe hired camera crew to document final season

A camera crew followed Kobe Bryant in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015-16, filming him and teammates in locker rooms on the road and at home, in the training room, at practice and on the team plane, ESPNs Baxter Holmes r...

Meghan's lawsuit against British tabloid has court hearing

A British newspaper publisher fought back against the Duchess of Sussex at a court hearing Friday, rejecting allegations that it deliberately stoked a dispute between Meghan and her father and asking for the claim to be struck from her laws...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020