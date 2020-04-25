Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 2,000
As many as 70 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,034, the state health department said.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:48 IST
As many as 70 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,034, the state health department said. Out of the total cases, 776 are from Jaipur, 316 from Jodhpur, 144 from Kota, 11 from Tonk, 107 from Bharatpur and 106 from Ajmer among others.
A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. So far, there are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)
ALSO READ
DMRC, Jaipur Police take sly dig at ‘Masakali 2.0
Stay home, else we'll put you in a room and play 'Masakali 2.0' on loop: Jaipur Police warn lockdown violators
With 71 COVID-19 cases in Jaipur, Rajasthan tally reaches 969
Jaipur cops warn violaters they will face the music: Masakali 2.0 on loop
COVID-19: Show cause notices issued to two Jaipur hospitals for denying care to patient