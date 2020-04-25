Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labourers stuck in Delhi urge Bihar govt to help them return home

A large number of labourers from across the country are stranded in Delhi due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.The labourers from Bihar said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should make necessary arrangements for them to travel back home amid the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:49 IST
Labourers stuck in Delhi urge Bihar govt to help them return home
Vyan Muni, daily wage labourer stranded in Delhi amid lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of labourers from across the country are stranded in Delhi due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.The labourers from Bihar said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should make necessary arrangements for them to travel back home amid the lockdown. The ongoing nationwide lockdown has become a problem for a lot of labourers and daily wage earners as they don't have work and money to buy even essential goods.

"Around 600 people of Bihar live in this area and almost all are daily wagers. We face great difficulties here; it is difficult to get even the basic services during this lockdown. I request the government to come take us home," said Vyas Muni, daily wage labourer. Nandlal Rai, another labourer said that his mother is ill, and lives in the village in Bihar. He wants to go to the village but is unable to return due to the lockdown, and is trapped in Delhi. Since he is unable to go to the village, he won't be able to get his mother treated.

The nationwide lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Air France to get USD 7.6-billion government aid package

The French government announced a historic 7-billion-euro USD 7.6-billion aid package Friday to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. Speaking on national television TF1, Finance Min...

Report: Kobe hired camera crew to document final season

A camera crew followed Kobe Bryant in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015-16, filming him and teammates in locker rooms on the road and at home, in the training room, at practice, and on the team plane, ESPNs Baxter Holmes ...

Biden, DNC ink fundraising deal as he widens party influence

Joe Biden is expanding his influence over the Democratic Party with a new fundraising deal and a leadership shuffle at the Democratic National Committee. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and the DNC on Friday began a ...

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients even as President Donald Trump, who has touted it as a game changer, advocated for an additional review.The dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020