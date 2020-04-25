Left Menu
Maharashtra govt distributes wheat and rice to saffron ration card holders amid lockdown

In the wake of nationwide lockdown, the Maharashtra government has started distributing 3 kg of wheat at Rs 8 per kg and 2 kg rice at Rs 12 per kg to 3 crore saffron ration card holders.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 08:40 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the state government is distributing the ration to saffron ration card holders, that is for people above poverty level, for the months of May and June.

About 4.5 lakh metric tonnes will be distributed, the statement read. (ANI)

