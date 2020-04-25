Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready to cooperate with Indian agencies: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:07 IST
Ready to cooperate with Indian agencies: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits

Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied 5.5 lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products. In separate statements, Guongzhou Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostics said they follow strict quality control of their products, asserting that specified guidelines must be followed in storage of the kits as as well in their usages to get accurate results.

India's apex medical research body ICMR on Tuesday advised states to stop using the rapid antibody test kits for next two days till it examines their quality following complaints that they are not fully effective in detecting coronavirus infection. Last week, India procured 5.5 lakh rapid antibody test kits from these two Chinese firms and they were distributed to several states reporting rising cases of coronavirus infection.

While Guongzhou Wondfo Biotech supplied 3 lakh test kits, Livzon Diagnostics delivered 2.5 lakh. Livzon Diagnostics, in its statement said: "We are shocked to receive negative reports from India related to poor accuracy of COVID 19 rapid testing kits made in China including our brand. We have shown great concern on this issue, and we are willing to coordinate with the related government departments for investigation." The company said it fulfilled all required quality control standards prescribed by Chinese government and that the company has been exporting the product to at least 10 countries including Brazil, Peru, Columbia and several European nations.

"The test kits should be stored at a temperature between 2 and 30 degree celsius and should not be frozen... If the storage temperature is too high, the accuracy of the test may be influenced," it said. In its statement, Guongzhou Wondfo Biotech said the company has been exporting the kits to more than 70 countries and that the product was validated and approved by the ICMR through National Institute of Virology in Pune.

"In the process of exporting the products to overseas countries, Wondfo fully cooperates with relevant health authorities in each country to carry out various verifications on the sensitivity and specificity of our products," it said. The statements by the two companies were released to the media by an official of the Chinese embassy here.

At present, the government hospitals have been using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect coronavirus from throat or nasal swab samples of people. These take around five to six hours to show the results. In the rapid antibody tests, the blood samples of suspected patients are taken, and it normally takes around 15-30 minutes to give the result. India has been facing severe shortage of testing kits in view of rising cases of the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

The Kissing Booth 2 release possible in May’20? Know more on plot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday said it may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show-cause orders to Chin...

Rodgers shows some Love to Packers draft pick

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers first interaction with his heir apparent was cordial, Packers first-round draft Jordan Love said Friday. Speaking with ESPNs Maria Taylor, Love said of his new teammate, Yeah, I was able to talk with him ...

2020 NFL Draft: Run on SEC talent, WRs highlights Day 2

Wide receivers and Southeastern Conference talent dominated the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. Teams continued to dip into a deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the second round by grabbing Cl...

2020 Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of the Odlum Brown VanOpen on Friday postponed the tournament to 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all over the world. The 18th edition of the showpiece event was slated to be held from August 16 to Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020