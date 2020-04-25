Maharashtra's COVID-19 count rises to 6,817; death toll at 301

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 6,817, including 301 deaths, according to the State public health department on Saturday.

The department said that 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has mounted to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5,063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)