Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Meghalaya urges Centre to allow setting up of 2 more testing facilities in state

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:26 IST
COVID-19: Meghalaya urges Centre to allow setting up of 2 more testing facilities in state

The Meghalaya government has urged the Centre to allow setting up of two more testing facilities in the state to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister A L Hek said on Saturday. One COVID-19 patient has died in Meghalaya while 11 others are afflicted with the disease so far. There is only one testing facility in the state, at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here.

"I have urged Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan to consider increasing the testing facilities in the state," Hek told PTI. He had attended a video conference with the Union health minister on Friday.

The state health minister said he has proposed setting up of one testing facility each at the NEIGRIHMS here and the Tura Civil Hospital in West Garo Hills district. "This will go a long way in helping the government effectively combat COVID-19," he said.

The Union health minister has assured to look into the request, Hek said. At present, NEIGHRIHMS has the capacity to test 100 samples every day. The state government had recently said one more machine will be installed at the institute which will enhance its daily testing capacity to 180.

"I have briefed the Union minister that the East Khasi Hills district has been categorised as a 'red zone' and all the positive cases reported so far were from one source only," he said. All the frontline workers are well prepared to deal with the situation and officials concerned have been directed to ensure that all necessary equipment including PPE kits be sent to the medical facilities across the state on time, Hek added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gyms, theatres, casinos, pools to remain shut in Goa: Official

The Goa government on Saturday issued an order extending the closure of establishments like casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs among others in the coastal state till further orders. The order comes a day after the Centre allowed neighbourhood...

Army busts underground hideout in Pulwama

A team of armys 50RR on Saturday busted a 10x10 feet underground hideout, with air ventilation, in Pulwama district on Saturday. This underground hideout was found in South Kashmirs Awantipora area. The information was shared by the Indian ...

Unexpected interplay between cannabis exposure, cocaine use: Study

Early cannabis use makes young brains more sensitive to the first exposure to cocaine, suggests a recent study. It is often heard that an individuals initial response to a drug can have a large impact on whether they continue to use it or n...

Excellent performances in 2019 keeping us motivated during this period, says women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur

Indian womens hockey team forward Navjot Kaur said that the excellent performances by the team in 2019 have kept it motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow during this nationwide lockdown period due to coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020