Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown hits fruit vendors in Bhubnesawar's Jama Masjid area

The holy month of Ramzan has brought no cheers for the fruit sellers near Jama Masjid in Bhubaneswar. Due to lockdown, their business remains sluggish.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:51 IST
Lockdown hits fruit vendors in Bhubnesawar's Jama Masjid area
Ramchand Sahu, a fruit seller, talking to ANI in Bhubneswar on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The holy month of Ramzan has brought no cheers for the fruit sellers near Jama Masjid in Bhubaneswar. Due to lockdown, their business remains sluggish. "Every year during Ramzan a lot of customers come to buy fruits. However, this year only a handful of people are coming to buy fruits. Most of them are confined to their houses as they are scared of getting infected with coronavirus," Mushtaq, one of the fruit sellers near Jama Masjid, told ANI.

He further said that in view of the lockdown, people are having 'sehari' and iftar in their homes. "Every festival is celebrated while being together with family and friends. However, this Ramzan people are in their homes and celebrating the festival only among themselves." Echoing similar feelings, Ramchand Sahu, another fruit seller, said, "Due to lockdown, we are facing huge losses. On the first day of Ramzan, since morning I have got only 10-15 customers."

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it is providing uninterrupted electric supply despite the current lockdown. NTPC has 70 power stations - 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gasliquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint vent...

Poland to reopen outdoor playgrounds as it eases sports curbs

Poland plans to reopen outdoor sports areas on May 4 and will allow top league football matches to be played at the end of next month, as part of an easing of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Poland started r...

IMCT chief writes to West Bengal CS, shares concerns with regard to quarantine centres, surveillance zones

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary CS Rajiva Sinha, sharing its observations from spot visits in Howrah and raised issues with regard to quarantine centres and surveillance zones. In the...

Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 378 deaths

Spains daily virus toll rose slightly on Saturday with 378 people dying, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeksThe figure hiked the overall number of deaths in Spain to 22,902, m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020