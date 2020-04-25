Lockdown hits fruit vendors in Bhubnesawar's Jama Masjid area

The holy month of Ramzan has brought no cheers for the fruit sellers near Jama Masjid in Bhubaneswar. Due to lockdown, their business remains sluggish. "Every year during Ramzan a lot of customers come to buy fruits. However, this year only a handful of people are coming to buy fruits. Most of them are confined to their houses as they are scared of getting infected with coronavirus," Mushtaq, one of the fruit sellers near Jama Masjid, told ANI.

He further said that in view of the lockdown, people are having 'sehari' and iftar in their homes. "Every festival is celebrated while being together with family and friends. However, this Ramzan people are in their homes and celebrating the festival only among themselves." Echoing similar feelings, Ramchand Sahu, another fruit seller, said, "Due to lockdown, we are facing huge losses. On the first day of Ramzan, since morning I have got only 10-15 customers."

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)