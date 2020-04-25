Left Menu
Development News Edition

57-year-old constable dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:00 IST
57-year-old constable dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai

A 57-year-old police constable who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. This is the first known case of a police personnel dying due to coronavirus infectionn in Maharashtra.

The constable was attached to a police station in western suburbs. He lived in Worli Naka area in south Mumbai. A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have contracted coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, officials had said earlier in the day.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Residents of Chandigarh's Sector 40 create '40's Fighter Welfare Club' to fight COVID-19

In a bid to fight COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Sector-40 here made a 40s Fighter Welfare Club. Under the initiative, residents created a check post in the area and conducted thermal screening of all those crossing it. Members of the ...

Fnatic reach grand final of BTS SE Asia event

Fnatic swept TNC Predator on Saturday to reach the grand final of the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia playoffs. Fnatic won the first map in just under 40 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes, dropping TNC Predator into Sundays best-of-th...

Decision on Amarnath yatra after periodic review of COVID-19 situation: J-K LG Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday said the upcoming Amarnath yatra was subject to a periodic review of the COVID-19 situation as comprehensive planning and execution are involved in the conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Th...

CPI(M) demands withdrawal of two new sections in ordinance for heathcare workers

The CPIM on Saturday demanded that two new sections in the newly promulgated ordinance to provide protection to health workers should be withdrawn as they went against the principle of common law. The Centre, on Wednesday, promulgated an or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020