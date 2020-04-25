57-year-old constable dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai

A 57-year-old police constable who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. This is the first known case of a police personnel dying due to coronavirus infectionn in Maharashtra.

The constable was attached to a police station in western suburbs. He lived in Worli Naka area in south Mumbai. A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have contracted coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, officials had said earlier in the day.