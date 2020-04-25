RCF Kapurthala restarts production, manufactures 2 coaches in as many days

The Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala has reopened its production process after the relaxation in the lockdown norms and has already manufactured two coaches in the past two working days, the national transporter said in a statement on Saturday. A total 3,744 employees have been permitted to join the work who are residing inside the township within the RCF premises, it said.

Other production units of the Railways will resume operations as and when advised, and as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and advisory of respective state governments. "Despite limited availability of resources for production, RCF Kapurthala has turned out two coaches in two working days -- One LHB High capacity parcel van and one luggage-cum-generator car were turned out on April 23 and April 24, respectively," the statement said.

All employees who joined duty after lockdown have been issued a safety kit containing, masks, a sanitizer bottle and a soap each, it said, adding in administrative offices, all officers have joined in and 33 per cent staff are being called in on rotation on roster basis. "COVID awareness posters and safety instructions to be followed have been displayed at prominent places in workshop, offices and residential premises,” the statement said.

"All workers are being regularly counseled by their supervisors and officers for safety guidelines to be followed at work place. Hands-free liquid soap dispenser and washbasins have been provided in sufficient quantity and shop floor and offices for the employees," it said. Workers are being called in three shifts having different timings. There is a gap between the entries, lunch time and exit timings for all three shifts, according to the statement.

Every employee is being screened at the entrance gates by thermal scanners for their body temperatures. Each vehicle entering the RCF premises is being sanitized by mist-sanitizer tunnel provided at entrance gates. "All workers are maintaining the social distancing protocol and following all safety and hygiene guidelines at their work place. Lala Lajpat Rail Hospital situated in RCF campus has provided separate counters and OPD cell for the patients having any symptoms of COVID infection,” the statement added.

A 24-bed quarantine facility on the RCF campus and an eight-bed isolation ward in LLR Hospital is ready to handle any case related to COVID, it said..