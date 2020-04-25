Left Menu
Development News Edition

Search operation ends peacefully in JK's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:30 IST
Search operation ends peacefully in JK's Udhampur

The search operation carried out jointly by police and security forces following information about movement of suspected people in Udhampur town along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ended peacefully, a senior police officer said. "The operation was carried out on an input and ended peacefully," Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur district, Rajiv Pandey said. He said such types of operations are a routine after getting information and therefore there is no need to panic

The town, 65 kms from Jammu, was swiftly cordoned off along with some adjoining areas late in the afternoon by police and paramilitary forces after information was received claiming movement of some suspected terrorists, the officials said

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officials said.  PTI TAS TIRTIR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

RCF Kapurthala turns out two coaches in two working days

Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach Factory RCF Kapurthala has turned out two parcel coaches in just two working days. Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach FactoryRCF Kapurthala has reopened its production process on April 23 a...

UK hospital deaths from coronavirus cross grim 20,000 milestone

The number of deaths in the UK hospitals from the novel coronavirus crossed the grim milestone of 20,000 on Saturday, up by 813 over the previous day among the highest daily death tolls recorded this week. These official figures released d...

Maha reports 811 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported811 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of theaffected people in the state to 7628, a Health departmentstatement saidSimultaneously, 22 people succumbed to the COVID-19disease in the state, taking the...

Residents of Chandigarh's Sector 40 create '40's Fighter Welfare Club' to fight COVID-19

In a bid to fight COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Sector-40 here made a 40s Fighter Welfare Club. Under the initiative, residents created a check post in the area and conducted thermal screening of all those crossing it. Members of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020