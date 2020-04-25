COVID-19: Central team visits Thane to review combat efforts

A team from the Union governmenton Saturday visited Thane district to monitor efforts tocombat the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials here said

The Central team, led by Union Ministry of FoodProcessing Industries Additional Secretary Manoj Joshi, metcivic chiefs, police officials and visited hospitals involvedin treating COVID-19 patients, they added

"The team visited Kaushalya Hospital, Thane CivilHospital and others. They toured hotspots like Parsik Nagar,Amrut Nagar etc. The team stressed on suspected cases beingexamined at fever clinics, and asked for a rise in the numberof institutional quarantine facilities," an official said.