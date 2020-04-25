RCF Kapurthala turns out two coaches in two working days

Indian Railway's Production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has turned out two parcel coaches in just two working days. "Indian Railway's Production unit Rail Coach Factory(RCF) Kapurthala has reopened its production process on April 23 after 28 days nationwide lockdown. In a relentless battle against COVID 19, the factory has been opened adhering all safety precautions and issued guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs orders and local administration," said a press release from the Ministry of Railways.

A total of 3,744 employees have been permitted to join the work who are residing inside the RCF premises township. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and advisory of State Governments, other production units of Indian Railways will resume production as and when advised, the press release said. The press release said that despite the limited availability of resources available for production, RCF Kapurthala has turned out two coaches in two working days. One LHB High capacity Parcel van and One Luggage cum Generator car has been turned out on April 23 and 24 respectively.

"All employees who joined duty after lockdown have been issued a safety kit having masks, sanitizer bottle, and soap to individual. All permitted employees have been called on duty in the factory for coach production. In administrative offices, all officers have joined offices and 33 per cent staff is being called in rotation roster basis," the press release said. It further said, "COVID awareness posters and safety instructions to be followed have been displayed at prominent places in workshops, offices and residential premises. All workers are being regularly counseled by their supervisors and officers for safety guidelines to be followed at the workplace. Hands-free liquid soap dispenser and washbasins have been provided in sufficient quantity and shop floor and offices for the employees."

Workers are being called in three shifts having different timings. There is a gap between the entries, lunchtime, and exit timings for all three shifts. Every employee is being screened at the entrance gates by thermal scanners for their body temperatures. Each vehicle that is entering in RCF premises is being sanitized by mist sanitizer tunnel provided at entrance gates. All workers are maintaining the social distancing protocol and following all safety and hygiene guidelines at their workplace. "Lala Lajpat Rail Hospital situated in RCF campus has provided separate counters and OPD cells for the patients having any symptoms of COVID infection. 24 Bed Quarantine facility in RCF campus and 8-bed isolation ward in LLR Hospital is ready to handle any case related to COVID. Depending upon the lockdown orders in States, others to start production as soon as they get clearance from State Governments," the press release added. (ANI)