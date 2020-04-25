Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCF Kapurthala turns out two coaches in two working days

Indian Railway's Production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has turned out two parcel coaches in just two working days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:56 IST
RCF Kapurthala turns out two coaches in two working days
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railway's Production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has turned out two parcel coaches in just two working days. "Indian Railway's Production unit Rail Coach Factory(RCF) Kapurthala has reopened its production process on April 23 after 28 days nationwide lockdown. In a relentless battle against COVID 19, the factory has been opened adhering all safety precautions and issued guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs orders and local administration," said a press release from the Ministry of Railways.

A total of 3,744 employees have been permitted to join the work who are residing inside the RCF premises township. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and advisory of State Governments, other production units of Indian Railways will resume production as and when advised, the press release said. The press release said that despite the limited availability of resources available for production, RCF Kapurthala has turned out two coaches in two working days. One LHB High capacity Parcel van and One Luggage cum Generator car has been turned out on April 23 and 24 respectively.

"All employees who joined duty after lockdown have been issued a safety kit having masks, sanitizer bottle, and soap to individual. All permitted employees have been called on duty in the factory for coach production. In administrative offices, all officers have joined offices and 33 per cent staff is being called in rotation roster basis," the press release said. It further said, "COVID awareness posters and safety instructions to be followed have been displayed at prominent places in workshops, offices and residential premises. All workers are being regularly counseled by their supervisors and officers for safety guidelines to be followed at the workplace. Hands-free liquid soap dispenser and washbasins have been provided in sufficient quantity and shop floor and offices for the employees."

Workers are being called in three shifts having different timings. There is a gap between the entries, lunchtime, and exit timings for all three shifts. Every employee is being screened at the entrance gates by thermal scanners for their body temperatures. Each vehicle that is entering in RCF premises is being sanitized by mist sanitizer tunnel provided at entrance gates. All workers are maintaining the social distancing protocol and following all safety and hygiene guidelines at their workplace. "Lala Lajpat Rail Hospital situated in RCF campus has provided separate counters and OPD cells for the patients having any symptoms of COVID infection. 24 Bed Quarantine facility in RCF campus and 8-bed isolation ward in LLR Hospital is ready to handle any case related to COVID. Depending upon the lockdown orders in States, others to start production as soon as they get clearance from State Governments," the press release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

''83' not coming on OTT platform, makers aiming for theatrical release

Reliance Entertainment on Saturday dismissed reports of the digital premiere for its much-awaited film 83 and said the team is aiming for a theatrical release. The makers had on March 20 announced that the release of the Ranveer Singh-starr...

Include major centres in south for entrance exam of national tribal university: NSUI to HRD minister

The NSUI has urged Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to review the reported removal of entrance examination centres of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh ...

Report: Burrow already prepared to battle Dalton

Joe Burrow has been studying Cincinnatis offense for weeks and will be ready to challenge Andy Dalton for the Bengals starting quarterback job right away, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick for months,...

France's coronavirus death toll rises by 369 to 22,614

The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020