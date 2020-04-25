Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make judiciary an essential service: Sibal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:37 IST
Make judiciary an essential service: Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday urged the judiciary to declare a plan to ensure that justice delivery system is made an essential service, noting that people were facing hardships due to restricted functioning of courts during the coronavirus lockdown. He said the government cannot take such a decision as the judiciary is independent.

"I want to urge the judiciary to take a decision on this," Sibal said while demanding that justice delivery system be made an essential service. The Congress leader, who was addressing an online press conference, said people do not know where to go to seek justice during the lockdown. "I want to ask the judiciary whether judicial service is an essential service in this country. If food, water and electricity are essential service, is the justice delivery system not essential," Sibal, who is also an eminent lawyer, said.

"This is very important, because every day somebody or the other needs the judge in an emergent manner to decide his case," he said, noting that there is no policy framework at district level to Supreme Court level to deal with such circumstances. "I don't see any policy framework of policy statement by the judiciary, that being an essential service we have a plan to ensure that people, who need urgent relief, get it," he said, adding that just as the other services like water, electricity and food are essential services, the justice delivery system is also an essential service. When asked about a senior journalist's petition being heard by the Supreme Court, Sibal said "This is not something that I can explain. This is something which is the prerogative of the Chief Justice of India, but this fact is true that some matters are listed overnight, some matters are never listed and there must be some rationale behind it which we don't know." Sibal also highlighted that when a habeas corpus petition was being filed, it was not heard for two weeks, but wondered how some people can get a hearing overnight.

He asked, "Where should the poor, the migrant labour and the elderly go to seek justice in these days of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemi?" PTI SKC RT.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Report: Burrow already prepared to battle Dalton

Joe Burrow has been studying Cincinnatis offense for weeks and will be ready to challenge Andy Dalton for the Bengals starting quarterback job right away, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick for months,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Texans OBrien says draft walk-off was in funHouston Texans head coachgeneral manager Bill OBrien de-emphasized the moment Friday during the third round of the NFL draft when the televisi...

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 metres world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Nadda discusses govt COVID-19 response, party's efforts with eminent personalities

BJP president JP Nadda Saturday interacted with intellectuals and eminent personalities from different walks of life and shared with them the steps taken by the Centre and his party to combat COVID-19 and uplift the economy. Today, had a vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020