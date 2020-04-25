Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19, 11 cops quarantined

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:37 IST
Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19, 11 cops quarantined

A Delhi Police head constable has tested positive for COVID-19 in outer north district, following which 11 policemen have been quarantined, officials said on Saturday. The head constable posted at Alipur police station tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, they said.

"The 11 policemen who have been quarantined worked with the head constable who has tested positive for coronavirus," a senior police officer said. It is not clear how the head constable contracted the disease.

So far, around 30 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. The Delhi Police has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who have tested positive for the infection while on duty, officials had said on Friday.

The police headquarters will arrange the payment from the Delhi Police Welfare Society for the personnel expeditiously through the concerned DCPs. On Thursday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed authorities to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat the infected Delhi Police personnel.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Report: Burrow already prepared to battle Dalton

Joe Burrow has been studying Cincinnatis offense for weeks and will be ready to challenge Andy Dalton for the Bengals starting quarterback job right away, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick for months,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Texans OBrien says draft walk-off was in funHouston Texans head coachgeneral manager Bill OBrien de-emphasized the moment Friday during the third round of the NFL draft when the televisi...

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 metres world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Nadda discusses govt COVID-19 response, party's efforts with eminent personalities

BJP president JP Nadda Saturday interacted with intellectuals and eminent personalities from different walks of life and shared with them the steps taken by the Centre and his party to combat COVID-19 and uplift the economy. Today, had a vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020