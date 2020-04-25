Two more COVID-19 patients recover in HP, no new case in last two days

Two more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 22, a senior health official said. Ten patients from Una district, four from Chamba, three each from Solan and Kangra, one each from Sirmaur and Hamirpur district have recovered so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

No fresh coronavirus case was reported in the state for the last two days, he added. Of the 325 samples sent for testing on Friday, 322 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, Dhiman added.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Palampur's Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Kangra and and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases in the state has now reduced to 13.

Six active cases from Una, two each from Solan and Chamba, one each from Hamirpur, Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at Tanda's RPGMC in Kangra, Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur district and Katha's ESIC in Baddi. Four patients were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan district's Baddi and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2..