Arunachal allows neighbourhood, standalone shops to reopen

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:05 IST
Arunachal allows neighbourhood, standalone shops to reopen

The Arunachal Pradesh government has allowed neighbourhood and standalone shops to reopen, officials said on Saturday. The Capital Complex administration permitted shops in various residential areas and sectors in Itanagar to start functioning normally as it was before the imposition of the lockdown.

It directed that the shops would work with 50 percent staff strength and the standard operating procedures of social distancing, compulsory wearing of masks, personal hygiene, frequent cleaning of hands with sanitisers and soaps, avoidance of spitting in public places should be strictly followed by the shopkeepers and the customers. The order comes a day after the Union Home Ministry said "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

Itanagar Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom issued a notification on Saturday imposing restrictions on malls, markets and shops along the NH-415, besides prohibiting sell of pan, gutkha and alcohol. All bookstalls will open and function normally, besides electrical goods shops selling fans and all shops in rural areas of the capital, the order stated.

The activities would start with immediate effect, the DC added in his order. Arunachal Pradesh has so far reported only one COVID-19 case. PTI UPL RG HMB

