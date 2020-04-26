Massive operation for distribution of pulses underway, says Ministry of Consumer Affairs

Left Menu
A massive operation is underway to distribute one-kilogram pulses to about 20 crore households in the country for three months, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A massive operation is underway to distribute one-kilogram pulses to about 20 crore households in the country for three months, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Saturday. "In order to distribute one kg of pulses to about 20 crore households for three months in the country, a massive operation for transport and milling of pulses is underway. In order to meet the protein needs of people during this crisis, the Central government had decided to provide one kg of milled and cleaned pulses to each NFSA household for three months under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)," a press release from the Ministry said.

The press release added, "Executed by NAFED under guidance of the Department of consumer affairs of the Central government, this operation entails lifting of un-milled pulses from the godowns of Central/ State warehousing corporations, getting the pulses milled or cleaned as per quality standards prescribed by FSSAI and then reaching the milled pulses to the States. Thereafter, the milled pulses are carried to state government godowns and then to PDS shops for distribution." The millers are selected on the basis of Out Turn Ratio (OTR) bids by NAFED through online auctions. In OTR bidding, empanelled millers are required to quote percentage of milled pulses for every quintal of raw pulse considering the expenses involved in cleaning, milling, packing, transportation both inward and outward. Packing is in 50 kg bags. No milling charges paid to the millers.

Millers are grouped in clusters. In producing states, locally available raw material and millers are preferred. All costs in distribution including incidental charges to ration shops are being met by the Central government. "The scale of this operation is massive and far more complex than food grain movement. Each kg of pulse goes through at least three (in many cases four) trips by truck and as many cycles of loading and unloading. While for long distances, transport is being done through goods train, in most cases transportation is by road through trucks," the press release said.

"About 8.5 lakh MT of un-milled pulses will be moved in this process to distribute about 5.88LMT milled / cleaned pulses to citizens. The government has allowed the use of its stocks lying in about 165 NAFED godowns across the country for this scheme. Over 100 dal mills across the country have been pressed into service by NAFED so far," it added. (ANI)

