Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra's Srikakulam on alert after first 3 COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has reported its first three COVID-19 cases on Saturday. However, the District Collector is confident that the number of coronavirus cases will not increase in the district as lockdown has been strictly implemented.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 09:16 IST
Andhra's Srikakulam on alert after first 3 COVID-19 cases
Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Srikakulam district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has reported its first three COVID-19 cases on Saturday. However, the District Collector is confident that the number of coronavirus cases will not increase in the district as lockdown has been strictly implemented. All the three cases have been reported from Pata Patnam mandal here. The district collector J Nivas has clarified that lockdown will be strictly implemented in 18 villages of the Amanda. The district had till now been free of coronavirus.

"The three positive cases are family members of a person who had returned from Delhi. He was tested on Thursday and the result came out to be positive initially. Later the samples were sent for final analysis, but his subsequent test reports were negative. Another person has also shown positive signs in tests conducted here. It will be confirmed in the final results later," he added. "211 persons had returned from Delhi on and after March 20, they are identified and sent for home isolation, and they are specially monitored. One among those persons tested positive on Saturday," he added.

Collector continued saying that as many as 13,500 persons had returned to the district from Delhi, Mumbai and other places. All of them were kept in home isolation. The collector is confident that the positive cases have no chance to increase. "Pata Patnam and 18 villages surrounding it are completely under lockdown. It will be considered as Containment Zone. All medicines, essential commodities, ration, vegetables, drinking water will be door delivered. Even the animals will not be allowed to roam out, they too will be fed within the containment zone. No person should come out of their house, should not talk even to neighbours," he added.

Special medical teams have been formed with 23 doctors and 200 ASHA workers. Those teams will check every household and will quarantine any person with suspicious symptoms. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State has reported 1061 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

Over 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday. ...

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases; Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 895,766 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,1...

I was lacking in basics last season, was 100 percent sure of success in this IPL: Kuldeep

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav says he was lacking in the basics last season owing to playing one too many games, leading to an IPL that could have been better than how it turned out. He said he didnt plan enough last time and having learned h...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 824, cases climb to 26,496: Health Ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases has gone up by 1,554 since the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020