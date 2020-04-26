Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Akshaya Tritiya Prime Minister invokes 'power of giving', exhorts people to help others amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' to point out the significance of "power of giving" amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis being faced by the country. He also called on people to help others during "this time of crisis".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:46 IST
On Akshaya Tritiya Prime Minister invokes 'power of giving', exhorts people to help others amid COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' to point out the significance of "power of giving" amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis being faced by the country. He also called on people to help others during "this time of crisis". In his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" the Prime Minister said that 'Kshaya' means decay but what can't be destroyed is 'Akshaya'.

"Do you know that Akshaya Tritiya is also an occasion to celebrate the power of giving. Whatever one gives wholeheartedly is significant. It doesn't matter what and how much we are giving, our small efforts can make a difference for many people around us during this time of crisis," the Prime Minister said. "We celebrate this festival every year. But, this year, this festival has a special significance for us. In today's tough times, it reminds us that our soul and feelings are Akshaya. This day reminds us that no matter how many obstructions, problems and diseases we face, our spirit to fight them is Akshaya," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that it is believed that this was the day when Pandavas got Akshaya Paatra with the blessings of Lord Krishna and Suryadev. Akshaya Paatra signifies a bowl which is never short of food. "Our farmers work hard for the country in every situation with this feeling. Due to their hard work, today the country and all of us have Akshaya food grain stocks. On this Akshaya Tritiya, we should also think about our environment, forests, rivers and the entire ecosystem which play an important role in our lives," the Prime Minister said.

If we want to remain Akshaya, then we will have to first ensure that our Earth is Akshaya, he added. The Prime Minister said that this is an auspicious day in Jain tradition also.

"It has been an important day in the life of first Tirthankar Bhagwan Rishabh Dev. Jain Community celebrates this day as a festival. That is why it is easy to understand why people start something auspicious on this day," he added. "Since it is a day to start something new, can we resolve to make our Earth Akshaya with our efforts," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

31 ISKCON members in Bangladesh tested COVID-19 positive

The ISKCON temple here in the Bangladeshi capital has reported 31 coronavirus cases, following which the authorities locked down the building to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, according to media reports on Sunday. Bangladesh has re...

Govt should provide Rs 7,500 per month for three months to those who lost livelihood in lockdown: Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has targeted the Central government over its handling of COVID-19 lockdown in the country and demanded that the government transfer Rs 7,500 per month, for the next three months, to the accounts of pe...

Manipur panel to formulate mechanism for bringing back stranded people

A committee constituted by the Manipur government has decided to formulate a mechanism to bring back people from the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown, a senior official said. The State Consultative Committee ...

Israel reopens some businesses, eyes schools as coronavirus curbs ease

Israel permitted some businesses to reopen on Sunday and said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the struggling economy. After weeks of closures, shops with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020