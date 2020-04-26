SpiceJet freighter carrying around 10 tons of COVID-19 medical supplies arrives in Kolkata from Shanghai

Left Menu
A SpiceJet freighter carrying around 10 tons of COVID-19 related medical supplies, primarily mask-making equipment, arrived in Kolkata from Shanghai on Saturday night.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 13:11 IST
SpiceJet freighter carrying around 10 tons of Covid-19 relief materials in Kolkata airport on Saturday night. Image Credit: ANI

A SpiceJet freighter carrying around 10 tons of COVID-19 related medical supplies, primarily mask-making equipment, arrived in Kolkata from Shanghai on Saturday night. In a release dated April 15, SpiceJet had said that it was operating its first-ever B737 cargo freighter flight to China to carry COVID-19 related essential medical supplies from Shanghai to Hyderabad.

In the release, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: "From today, SpiceJet freighters have begun ferrying crucial medical supplies from China. In addition to Shanghai, we are also operating freighters to Singapore and Sri Lanka today." "Regular SpiceJet cargo flights are also being operated to Hong Kong, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other places while our domestic cargo operations have been significantly boosted by our passenger aircraft fleet where both our B737 and Q400 aircraft have been deployed to operate cargo-on-seat flights. We have put our resources to maximum use transporting over 2,700 tons of cargo on more than 300 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began," he had added.

SpiceJet has operated close to 430 cargo flights since the lockdown began carrying over 3,300 tons of cargo. Of the 430 cargo flights, 130 were international cargo flights. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri had tweeted on April 15: "Domestic Cargo Operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart & Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis while they also carry Lifeline Udan cargo. Spice Jet: 230 flights, 2765 tons, Blue Dart: 108 flights, 1709 tons, and IndiGo: 25 flights, 21.77 tons."

A freighter of the same airline carrying approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies from Shanghai landed in Delhi late on Friday night, said an official statement issued by the SpiceJet. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

